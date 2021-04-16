MP: Man Held With 400 Vials Of Suspected Remdesivir Injections In Indore

A man associated with the pharma industry was held for allegedly selling fake remdesivir injections in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city. The accused also claimed that the injections that he had brought were part of a drug trial and were not tested so far on patients.

At least 16 packets, carrying 25 vials each of the suspected anti-viral drug, were seized from the accused's possession, the official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Vinay Trivedi for alleged black marketing of injections labelled as remdesivir, deputy inspector general (DIG) Manish Kapooria said.

During interrogation, the accused claimed that he had procured the injections from a company in Himachal Pradesh, but failed to produce any documents to support his claim, Kapooria said.

“We will get these injections tested in a laboratory, but a drug inspector, prima facie, doubted their authenticity,” he said.

A criminal case has been registered and a detailed probe will be conducted to trace the source of the drug and ascertain if the accused had sold the injections locally, the official said.

Meanwhile, the crime branch's additional superintendent of police (ASP) Guruprasad Parashar said the police had received information that Trivedi is associated with the pharma industry and also owns a pharma unit in the neighbouring Pithampur industrial town. These facts are being verified.

The seizure and arrest have come at a time when the state is grappling with a shortage of remdesivir and reports of black marketing of the anti-viral drug are doing rounds.

With PTI inputs

