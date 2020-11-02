November 02, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  MP Bypolls: SC Stays EC Order Revoking Star Campaigner Status Of Ex-CM Kamal Nath

MP Bypolls: SC Stays EC Order Revoking Star Campaigner Status Of Ex-CM Kamal Nath

While a political party pays for the expenditure of a star campaigner, the candidate pays for the expenditure of other campaigners.

PTI 02 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
MP Bypolls: SC Stays EC Order Revoking Star Campaigner Status Of Ex-CM Kamal Nath
File photo
MP Bypolls: SC Stays EC Order Revoking Star Campaigner Status Of Ex-CM Kamal Nath
outlookindia.com
2020-11-02T13:52:27+05:30

The Supreme Court Monday stayed the Election Commission order which revoked the "star campaigner" status of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for model code violation during the campaign for the by-polls in 28 assembly constituencies in the state.

The counsel appearing for the poll panel told a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde that Nath's petition has become infructuous as the campaigning has ended and the voting is tomorrow.

“We are staying it,” said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

The apex court was hearing Nath’s plea challenging the October 30 EC order revoking his star campaigner status.

While a political party pays for the expenditure of a star campaigner, the candidate pays for the expenditure of other campaigners.

Besides seeking quashing of the EC order, the senior Congress leader also sought framing of appropriate guidelines for speeches during campaigning by star campaigners or campaigners, "keeping in mind the right to freedom of speech and expression and concept of democratic elections".

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Family Of 5 Killed As Car Collides With Truck In Jharkhand

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Kamal Nath New Delhi Assembly Elections National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos