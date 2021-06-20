More Covid Restrictions Lifted In Delhi: Bars, Parks To Reopen From Monday

June 20, 2021
Bars in the national capital will be permitted to reopen from tomorrow at 50 per cent seating capacity

Outlook Web Bureau 20 June 2021, Last Updated at 2:03 pm
Bars in Delhi will be permitted to remain open from 12 pm to 10 pm from tomorrow
Representational Image/ Unsplash
Amid a steady decline in the number of Covid-19 infections, the Delhi government on Sunday lifted a slew of Covid-induced restrictions as it permitted the reopening of bars and public parks from Monday.

An order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) stated that bars will be allowed to reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity, from 12 pm to 10 pm, from next week. However, the owners of such establishments will be responsible for strict adherence to Covid safety measures and will have to ensure that Covid norms are followed on their premises, the order stated.

This comes in the backdrop of the national capital recording seven Covid deaths on Saturday, its lowest daily death toll since April 1. Further, the number of infections have also been steadily decreasing as the national capital logged 135 fresh cases as the positivity rate dipped to 0.18 per cent.

In the backdrop of the developments, the DDMA in its latest order has also stated that public parks, gardens and golf clubs will reopen from Monday and outdoor Yoga activities will also be allowed.

Prohibited activities and services, including gyms, spas among others will remain closed till 5 am on June 28, the order stated.

(With PTI inputs)

Low Intensity Earthquake Strikes Delhi, No Casualty Reported

