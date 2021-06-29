Monsoon Session Of Parliament Likely To Commence On June 19

The monsoon session of Parliament is likely to take place between July 19 and August 13 and it is expected to have 20 sittings, sources told PTI.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary affairs has reportedly submitted its recommendations on the duration of each session.

During the session all Covid protocols will be strictly followed.

The Monsoon session of Parliament usually commences in the third week of July and concludes ahead of Independence day.

(With PTI inputs)

