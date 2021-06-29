June 29, 2021
Monsoon Session Of Parliament Likely To Commence On June 19

The session is expected to have 20 sittings and is likely to end on August 13

Outlook Web Bureau 29 June 2021, Last Updated at 3:12 pm
The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary affairs has reportedly submitted its recommendations on the duration of each session.
PTI
The monsoon session of Parliament is likely to take place between July 19 and August 13 and it is expected to have 20 sittings, sources told PTI.

During the session all Covid protocols will be strictly followed.

The Monsoon session of Parliament usually commences in the third week of July and concludes ahead of Independence day.

(With PTI inputs)

