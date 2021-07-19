Within minutes of the Monsoon Session of Parliament commencing on Monday, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm following protests by the Opposition. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh raised an objection against protests and ruckus while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was introducing his Council of Ministers in the House. "Congress behaviour in Lok Sabha sad, unfortunate, unhealthy, Singh said Opposition leaders prevented PM Modi from introducing new ministers.

"I thought there would be an atmosphere of excitement in the house. We welcome new women and Dalit MPs. I wanted to introduce MPs. Few people don't want Dalit MPs becoming minister, women becoming ministers," PM Modi said amid ruckus created by Opposition in Parliament.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha proceedings on the opening day of the Monsoon session of Parliament on Monday were also adjourned for an hour as a mark of respect for departed two sitting MPs Raghunath Mohapatra and Rajeev Satav.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu mentioned the passing away of the two sitting MPs as well as 10 former members, including Bollywood veteran actor Dilip Kumar and legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh.

He read out obituary references for each of the 13 before adjourning the proceedings for an hour "as a mark of respect to the memory of Raghunath Mohapatra and Rajeev Satav, sitting members of house, the house stands adjourned for one hour".

While nominated member Mohapatra died on May 9 at the age of 78 years, Congress leader Satav passed away on May 16 at the age of 46 years.



(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine