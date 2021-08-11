August 11, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Stormy Monsoon Session Comes To Abrupt End As Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die

Stormy Monsoon Session Comes To Abrupt End As Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House when the adjournment happened.

Outlook Web Desk 11 August 2021, Last Updated at 11:54 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Stormy Monsoon Session Comes To Abrupt End As Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die
Stormy Monsoon Session comes to abrupt end
PTI/File Photo
Stormy Monsoon Session Comes To Abrupt End As Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die
outlookindia.com
2021-08-11T11:54:51+05:30
Also read

In a surprising incident, the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday amid chaos, bringing to an end a stormy Monsoon session. The session was supposed to initially continue till August 13. However, continuous verbal clashes between the government and Opposition parties led to the session being called off, two days early.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House when the adjournment happened.

Opposition protests over the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws and other issues had continuously marred the proceedings since the start of the session on July 19.

The Question Hour witnessed disruptions on most of the days during this session. Nevertheless, the House managed to pass a raft of bills, including the Constitutional amendment bill that will allow states to make their OBC lists.

Before adjourning sine die (adjourned indefinitely), the House also paid tributes to four former members who passed away recently. 

As a mark of respect for the departed souls, members present in the House also stood in silence for a brief while.

(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Mixing Covaxin and Covishield: India's Drug Authority Gives Nod To Study, Trials

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Monsoon Session Pegasus Snooping Opposition Parties National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos