Stormy Monsoon Session Comes To Abrupt End As Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die

In a surprising incident, the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday amid chaos, bringing to an end a stormy Monsoon session. The session was supposed to initially continue till August 13. However, continuous verbal clashes between the government and Opposition parties led to the session being called off, two days early.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House when the adjournment happened.

Opposition protests over the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws and other issues had continuously marred the proceedings since the start of the session on July 19.

The Question Hour witnessed disruptions on most of the days during this session. Nevertheless, the House managed to pass a raft of bills, including the Constitutional amendment bill that will allow states to make their OBC lists.

Before adjourning sine die (adjourned indefinitely), the House also paid tributes to four former members who passed away recently.

As a mark of respect for the departed souls, members present in the House also stood in silence for a brief while.



(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine