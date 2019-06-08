﻿
Monkey Enters Actor Soundarya Sharma's Room, Leaves After Having Breakfast

Soundarya shared an amusing video of the monkey gorging on some fruits.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 June 2019
A monkey trespassed into actress Soundarya Sharma's room, had breakfast and then left.

"Thug life... He entered my room early morning and refused to leave after his breakfast... Rested and slept on my bed after his breakfast while all I was doing is screaming and recording as I had no other way out," Soundarya captioned the video.

The actress was last seen on-screen in "Ranchi Diaries" in 2017. The film also featured veteran actor Anupam Kher, Himansh Kohli, Jimmy Sheirgill and Satish Kaushik.

(IANS)

