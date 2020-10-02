Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery To Trump, Melania After They Tested Covid-19 Positive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump a quick recovery after both tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump and the first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus, the US president tweeted on Friday, a development that is likely to bring to a standstill his hectic election campaign.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Modi tweeted, "Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health."

Earlier on Thursday, Trump has said that he and the first lady Melania would quarantine themselves after one of their close aides tested positive for the deadly infection.

