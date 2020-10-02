October 02, 2020
Corona
Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery To Trump, Melania After They Tested Covid-19 Positive

Trump and the first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus, the US president has shared the results on Friday.

PTI 02 October 2020
Narendra Modi with U.S. president Donald Trump and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-10-02T12:53:37+05:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump a quick recovery after both tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump and the first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus, the US president tweeted on Friday, a development that is likely to bring to a standstill his hectic election campaign.

 

Modi tweeted, "Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health."

Earlier on Thursday, Trump has said that he and the first lady Melania would quarantine themselves after one of their close aides tested positive for the deadly infection.

