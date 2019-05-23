Modi Wins Varanasi By 4.75 Lakh Votes, Thanks The People Of Kashi

People of Varanasi voted overwhelmingly for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, giving him a victory margin of 4,75,754 votes -- over a lakh votes than he had polled in 2014. He thanked the people of Varanasi for the victory, and said he looks forward to serving them again.

Modi polled a total of 6,69,602 votes while his nearest rival, Shalini Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (SP), got 1,93,848. Ajay Rai of the Congress got 1,51,800 votes.

In 2014, Modi won from Varanasi by a margin of 3.37 lakh votes.

Varanasi has been celebrating the Prime Minister's victory since the morning with songs, dance and sweets.

According to sources, Modi will visit Varanasi next week to offer thanks and prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

People of Kashi are remarkable! When I had gone to Kashi to file my nomination papers, they confidently said that they would manage the entire campaign without me having to come back even once…and manage they did! I bow to the citizens of Kashi. Looking forward to serving them. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

Modi said he will work for the development of the historical temple city.