Modi Wins Varanasi By 4.75 Lakh Votes, Thanks The People Of Kashi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recorded a spectacular victory in Varanasi, clocking a margin of 4,75,754 votes, bagging over a lakh votes than he had got in 2014.

23 May 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing Ganga aarti in Varanasi during a roadshow on April 25
People of Varanasi voted overwhelmingly for Prime Minister Narendra Modi,  giving him a victory margin of 4,75,754 votes --   over a lakh votes than he had polled in 2014.  He thanked the people of Varanasi for the victory, and said he looks forward to serving them again. 

Modi polled a total of 6,69,602 votes while his nearest rival, Shalini Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (SP), got 1,93,848. Ajay Rai of the Congress got 1,51,800 votes.

In 2014, Modi won from Varanasi by a margin of 3.37 lakh votes.

Varanasi has been celebrating the Prime Minister's victory since the morning with songs, dance and sweets.

According to sources, Modi will visit Varanasi next week to offer thanks and prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

 

 

 Modi said he will work for the development of the historical temple city.

 

 

