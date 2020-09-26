PM Modi Lauds CSIR On Its Foundation Day

Also read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on its foundation day on Saturday, saying it has been at the forefront of furthering scientific research and innovation in India.
PM Modi also added that the organization has been playing a valuable role in fighting COVID-19.
"Greetings to all those associated with CSIR on its Foundation Day. CSIR is at the forefront of furthering scientific research and innovation in India. They have also been playing a valuable role in fighting COVID-19. Best wishes to CSIR for its future endeavours," he said in the tweet.
Greetings to all those associated with @CSIR_IND on its Foundation Day. CSIR is at the forefront of furthering scientific research and innovation in India. They have also been playing a valuable role in fighting COVID-19. Best wishes to CSIR for its future endeavours.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2020
