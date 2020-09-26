PM Modi Lauds CSIR On Its Foundation Day

September 26, 2020
Corona
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on its foundation day and sent best wishes in the twitter post

PTI 26 September 2020
outlookindia.com
2020-09-26T11:41:04+05:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on its foundation day on Saturday, saying it has been at the forefront of furthering scientific research and innovation in India.

PM Modi also added that the organization has been playing a valuable role in fighting COVID-19.

"Greetings to all those associated with CSIR on its Foundation Day. CSIR is at the forefront of furthering scientific research and innovation in India. They have also been playing a valuable role in fighting COVID-19. Best wishes to CSIR for its future endeavours," he said in the tweet.

PTI Narendra Modi Twitter COVID-19 National

