Modi Congratulates Newly Sworn-In Cabinet Ministers And Ministers Of State

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated his newly sworn-in cabinet colleagues. The newly appointed ministers in their oath taking ceremony asserted that they will continue their work towards fulfilment of the aspirations of people and build a strong and prosperous India.

As many as fifteen cabinet ministers and twenty eight ministers of state, including new faces and those elevated, were sworn in at a ceremony held in the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In a tweet, Modi said: "I congratulate all the colleagues who have taken oath today and wish them the very best for their ministerial tenure. We will continue working to fulfil aspirations of the people and build a strong and prosperous India. #Govt4Growth."

(With PTI Inputs)

