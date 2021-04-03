Need Militants To Join The Mainstream To Create 'Atmanirbhar Assam': PM Modi

Just a day before political parties stop campaigning in poll-bound Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the NDA government has always worked to empower every section of the society.

Modi made the comments while addressing an election rally in Assam’s Baksa district. The third and final phase of polling for the Assembly elections in the state will take place on April 6.

The prime minister said that the NDA government has always formulated policies that are non-discriminatory in nature.

"It's unfortunate that those who divided society and threw crumbs of development at particular sections for their vote bank politics are said to be practising secularism while we, who ensure that development reaches all, are termed communal," Modi said, attacking the Congress over long years of violence in the state.

He also urged the militants in the state to surrender and become a part of the mainstream while adding that their contribution is necessary to create an 'Atmanirbhar Assam'.

Modi further said that the people of the state have always yearned for development, peace, unity and stability and rejected violence.

"The NDA government has strived to holistically empower every section of society with our mantra 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. This game of secularism and communalism has hurt the nation a lot," he said.

During the last five years, the "double engine" NDA governments at the Centre and in the state have resulted in "double benefit" for Assam, the prime minister said.

He came down heavily on those claiming what people who will form the next government will look like and wear.

Modi was apparently referring to the comments by Abdur Rahim, the son of AIUDF founder and MP Badruddin Ajmal, a Congress ally, who Friday asserted "dadhi, topi and lungi wallahs" will form the next government in the state.

"There cannot be a bigger insult to Assam. The people of Assam will not tolerate those who insult Assam's pride and identity and will give them a befitting reply through the ballot," Modi said.

The people of the state have decided to vote the NDA to power again, he asserted.

"I say this on the strength of the love, affection and enthusiam they have shown for the NDA in the two phases of polling already held. They are with development, stability, peace, harmony and unity," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

