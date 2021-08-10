August 10, 2021
CRPF Constable Injured In Militants' Attack At J&K's Shopian District

According to the officials, the ultras conducted the attack on the CRPF team at Kralcheck while they were carrying out road opening duties.

Outlook Web Desk 10 August 2021, Last Updated at 9:23 am
A security force personnel was injured on Tuesday as militants opened fire during a road opening party of the CRPF in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

According to the them, the ultras conducted the attack on the CRPF team at Kralcheck while they were carrying out road opening duties.

Constable Ajay Kumar of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sustained injuries, they said.

The area has been cordoned off and search operations have begun, they added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

