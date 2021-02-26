February 26, 2021
'Metro Man' Sreedharan Formally Joins BJP In Kerala

E Sreedharan joined the BJP at a meeting organised at Changaramkulam as the "Vijay Yatra" led by Kerala BJP chief K Surendran reached the party venue

Outlook Web Bureau 26 February 2021
"Metro Man" E Sreedharan formally joined the BJP on Thursday
"Metro Man" E Sreedharan on Thursday formally joined the BJP at a meeting organised at Changaramkulam as the "Vijay Yatra" led by Kerala BJP chief K Surendran reached the party venue, the saffron party leaders said.

Senior BJP leader BL Santhosh wrote on Twitter, "Metro man Sri E Sreedharan joins BJP at Mallapuram in the presence of Union Minister Sri RK Singh during Kerala Vijaya Yatra led by K Surendran"

Addressing the meeting, Sreedharan said it is one of the greatest moments in his life.

Surendran welcomed Sreedharan with a garland in the presence of a large number of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

The 88-year-old technocrat also thanked Surendran for giving him an opportunity to work for the BJP.

Sreedharan, popularly known as the "Metro Man", had announced his decision to join the saffron party last week.

He has also said he will contest the Kerala Assembly polls, likely to be held in April-May.

With PTI Inputs

