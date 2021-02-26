'Metro Man' Sreedharan Formally Joins BJP In Kerala

"Metro Man" E Sreedharan on Thursday formally joined the BJP at a meeting organised at Changaramkulam as the "Vijay Yatra" led by Kerala BJP chief K Surendran reached the party venue, the saffron party leaders said.

Senior BJP leader BL Santhosh wrote on Twitter, "Metro man Sri E Sreedharan joins BJP at Mallapuram in the presence of Union Minister Sri RK Singh during Kerala Vijaya Yatra led by K Surendran"

Metro man Sri E Sreedharan joins @BJP4India at Mallapuram in the presence of Union Minister Sri @RajKSinghIndia during #KeralaVijayaYatra led by @surendranbjp pic.twitter.com/9dZUATwXFG — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) February 25, 2021

Also Read| A Person Of My Caliber And Reputation Will Help BJP In Kerala: E Sreedharan

Addressing the meeting, Sreedharan said it is one of the greatest moments in his life.

Surendran welcomed Sreedharan with a garland in the presence of a large number of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

The 88-year-old technocrat also thanked Surendran for giving him an opportunity to work for the BJP.

Sreedharan, popularly known as the "Metro Man", had announced his decision to join the saffron party last week.

He has also said he will contest the Kerala Assembly polls, likely to be held in April-May.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine