Meet Nurse P Niveda, Who Administered First Dose of Covid Vaccine To PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first dose of Covaxin, India’s homegrown coronavirus vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of Medical Research, at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Monday.

Nurse P Niveda, who administered Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN to the prime minister hails from Puducherry and has been posted at AIIMS for the last three years. While the other nurse, Rosamma Anil hails from Kerala

The PM also posted a picture of himself taking the first dose of the vaccine in which he is seen sporting an Assamese ‘gamocha’ and getting inoculated with a smile on his face.

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against Covid-19

"I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" he said.

Nurse Niveda and a second nurse from Kerala can be seen in the picture posted by Modi.

Prime Minister Modi has been administered the first dose of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN and will need his second dose in 28 days, informed the nurse.

P Niveda has been with AIIMS for three years now and came to know this morning that PM Modi was coming to be administered with the coronavirus vaccine

In Picture: Nurse Niveda

Nurse Niveda later told reporters that the prime minister, after being administered the vaccine shot, remarked "Laga bhi diya, pata bhi nahin chala (Already done? I didn't even feel it)."

She is currently posted at the vaccine centre.

"We found out PM sir is coming for vaccination this morning. When I came here only then I got to know that sir is coming. It was really nice to meet sir," she said.

"He talked with us, asked us from where we belong," she said.

Rosamma said she was overwhelmed to meet the prime minister. She said, "it was very nice to meet the prime minister and added that he was very comfortable".

With PTI Inputs

