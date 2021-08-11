Mechanic Dies While Trying To Make His Own Helicopter in Maharashtra

August 11, 2021
The deceased had been working on the machine from last two years at his workshop.

Outlook Web Desk 11 August 2021, Last Updated at 2:52 pm
Mechanic dies in Maharashtra, while trying to make his own helicopter. (Representational image)
AP/PTI
A mechanic died after a blade of a helicopter he was working on from last two years fell on his head in Maharashtra’s Yavtamal district on Wednesday.

A 24-year-old mechanic identified as Sheikh Ismail Sheikh Ibrahim died at Fulsavangi village near Mahagoan Taluka, while testing the machine inside his workshop.

The deceased had been working on the helicopter for last two years.

As per preliminary reports, Ibrahim was testing the machine, when it developed a glitch and one of the blades fell on his head, the official said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in an injured state and died during treatment, he said, adding that further details are awaited. (With PTI inputs)

Outlook Videos