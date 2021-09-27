Advertisement
Monday, Sep 27, 2021
Mayawati Attacks Yogi, Says Sugarcane Price Hike Done For 'Selfish Motives'

BSP supremo Mayawati said UP CM Yogi Adityanath's sugarcane price hike and cabinet expansion is all about upcoming state elections.

Mayawati Attacks Yogi, Says Sugarcane Price Hike Done For ‘Selfish Motives’
BSP supremo Mayawati.(File photo)

Mayawati Attacks Yogi, Says Sugarcane Price Hike Done For ‘Selfish Motives’
2021-09-27T13:08:16+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 27 Sep 2021, Updated: 27 Sep 2021 1:08 pm

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BSF supremo Mayawati on Monday said Yogi Adityanath government’s decision to increase cane support prices to farmers is for “selfish” motives ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Mayawati in her support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call given by farmer unions protesting Centre’s three farm laws, said Adityanath government’s decision to expand cabinet in the state ahead of the upcoming state elections is an “effort to mobilise voters on the basis of caste”.
She warned the “electorate against such designs”.

"The UP BJP government kept ignoring the farmers here for four and a half years and did not increase the support price of sugarcane, which I had pointed out during a conference of the enlightened classes in Lucknow on September 7. Now they have remembered sugarcane farmers just before elections which only shows their selfishness," she said in a tweet.

"The entire farmer society is sad and troubled by the anti-farmer policies of the Centre and the UP government, but increasing the support price of sugarcane now to save face before the elections is not the right solution to the basic problem of farming. In such a situation, farmers are not going to fall for any of their designs," Mayawati said.

Adityanath announced a hike of Rs 25 per quintal in the purchase prices of sugarcane in the state on Sunday, a day ahead of a Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions.

Mayawati has already extended support to the protest call.

On the state's cabinet expansion, the BSP president said, “Those who have been made ministers by the BJP to mobilise voters on the basis of caste in Uttar Pradesh should have declined it because by the time they are able to understand their respective ministries and want to do something, the model code of conduct would come into effect here."

Mayawati also alleged that the BJP government did not take concrete steps for the development of the classes which it had given representation in the ministry expansion and had only stopped the schemes brought by her government earlier for the purpose.

"The present BJP government has not taken any concrete steps for the development and uplift of their society, even most of the works started by the BSP government in their interests have also been stopped. It is an advice to these classes to be alert of the BJP's double standards," she said in a related tweet.

The Adityanath on Sunday inducted seven ministers into his Council of Ministers, attempting to balance caste and regional aspirations. (With PTI inputs)

