May Session Of JEE Main Exam 2021 Postponed Amid Covid Surge

Amid an alarming rise in Covid cases in the country, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced that the May session of JEE (Main) has been postponed.

Before this, the April session of JEE (Main) that was scheduled for April 27, 28 and 30 had already been postponed.

In a statement, the NTA said, “The JEE (Main), May 2021, session is currently scheduled on 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 May 2021. However, keeping the present situation in mind, the JEE (Main) is also being postponed.

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ also shared the NTA circular on Twitter and said, “Looking at the present situation of COVID-19 and keeping students safety in mind, JEE (Main) - May 2021 session has been postponed. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates”.

Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates.

The NTA said that the registration for the May session will also be announced later.

