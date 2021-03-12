March 12, 2021
Corona
Match Made In Police Station: Two-Foot-Tall Man Approaches Police To Find Him A Bride

Claiming that his family members were not getting him married, Azim (26), approached the women police station in Shamli and requested the police to find a bride for him

12 March 2021
The police in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has received a request from a two-foot-tall man to find him a bride!

Claiming that his family members were not getting him married, Azim (26), approached the women police station in Shamli and requested the police to find a match for him.

However, he had no success.

Station House Officer of the police station Niraj Choudhry said police have no role to arrange marriages for people.

We can help if there is a dispute between couples but to find a bride for a man is not our job, she said.

Azim’s family, who live in Kairana, said they want him to get married but someone should be willing to marry him.

He is physically weak and has got problems with his hands. We want him to be married to a person who can take care of him, Azim’s brother Mohammad Naeem said.

We have got many proposals including one from Moradabad and we are planning to travel there to see the woman, he added.

However, Azim claimed that his family was not sincere about his marriage.

With PTI Inputs 

