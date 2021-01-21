Five Charred Bodies Recovered After Fire Breaks Out At Serum Institute Of India In Pune: Fire Official

A massive fire broke out at Serum Institute of India in Pune on Thursday afternoon, news agency ANI reported. The blaze was reported in a building near the Terminal 1 gate of the institute. Five charred bodies recovered, a fire official.

Condoling the loss of lives, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said, "We have just received some distressing updates; upon further investigation, we have learnt that there has unfortunately been some loss of life at the incident. We are deeply saddened and offer our deepest condolences to the family members of the departed."

We have just received some distressing updates; upon further investigation we have learnt that there has unfortunately been some loss of life at the incident. We are deeply saddened and offer our deepest condolences to the family members of the departed. — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 21, 2021

Nine persons were evacuated, police said.

Earlier, Poonawalla said there would be no loss of Covishield production due to the fire.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil told PTI the fire broke out at 2.45 pm on the fourth and fifth floor of the SEZ 3 building in the Serum Institute premises. "As per the primary information, nine people have been evacuated," she said.

As many as 10 fire tenders were rushed to spot to douse the flames. Police and local administration officials immediately reached the site.

"The fire broke in a building in the premises. We have sent water tenders to the spot," the official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the state government has ordered a probe into the fire.

The Manjari facility is where Covishield vaccine, used in the nationwide inoculation drive against the coronavirus pandemic, is made.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at Terminal 1 gate of Serum Institute of India in Pune. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/RnjnNj37ta — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Adar Poonawalla wrote earlier in the day, "Thank you, everyone, for your concern and prayers. So far the most important thing is that there have been no lives lost or major injuries due to the fire, despite a few floors being destroyed."

Thank you everyone for your concern and prayers. So far the most important thing is that there have been no lives lost or major injuries due to the fire, despite a few floors being destroyed. — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 21, 2021

"I would like to reassure all governments & the public that there would be no loss of #COVISHIELD production due to multiple production buildings that I had kept in reserve to

deal with such contingencies at @SerumInstIndia. Thank you very much @PuneCityPolice & Fire Department," he added.

Cyrus Poonawalla founded the Serum Institute of India in 1966 and it is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine