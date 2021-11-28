Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 28, 2021
Mann Ki Baat On Spotify: PM Modi's Monthly Broadcast To Stream On Music Platforms

Platforms like Spotify, Hungama, Gaana, JioSaavn, Wynk and Amazon music now feature the programme in addition to TV, radio, NaMo App and YouTube.

Mann Ki Baat On Spotify and Hungama | PTI/Pixabay

2021-11-28T16:11:40+05:30
Published: 28 Nov 2021, Updated: 28 Nov 2021 4:11 pm

To increase its reach among the current youth of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast will now be available on all major music and audio platforms. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast is now available on all major audio and music platforms which will help augment its reach, especially among the younger generation, officials said on Sunday. 

Platforms like Spotify, Hungama, Gaana, JioSaavn, Wynk and Amazon music now feature the programme in addition to TV, radio, NaMo App and YouTube, they noted. 

This will help people seamlessly listen to the Mann Ki Baat programme on various audio platforms wherever they go, they said. 

Since coming to power in 2014, Modi launched the programme in which he speaks to citizens on a variety of issues. The programme is usually broadcast on the last Sunday of the month. 

Its first episode was broadcast in October 2014 and it has been since going on uninterrupted except for a brief period in 2019 when the prime minister suspended it during the Lok Sabha elections.

(With PTI inputs)

