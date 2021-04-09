April 09, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping A Minor Girl In 2019

Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping A Minor Girl In 2019

Special Judge, Additional district and session court (POCSO), Santosh Kumar Yadav on Thursday also imposed a fine of Rs 35 lakh on the convict Aziz Khan.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping A Minor Girl In 2019
Representational Image
Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping A Minor Girl In 2019
outlookindia.com
2021-04-09T12:45:46+05:30

A special court in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba has awarded life imprisonment to a man for raping a teenage girl in 2019. The girl went missing on August 17, 2019 from her village in Kharkhari area following which her father registered a case against Aziz Khan, Arsheed Khan and A Khan.

Special Judge, Additional district and session court (POCSO), Santosh Kumar Yadav on Thursday also imposed a fine of Rs 35 lakh on the convict Aziz Khan.

The two other accused were later set free.

With PTI inputs

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Maharashtra Health Minister Contests Claims Of 5 Lakh Vaccine Doses Wastage

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Child Rape Rape National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos