November 26, 2020
Corona
Man Gives Triple Talaq To Wife In UP; Six Booked

The woman, Safia Bano, in her complaint to police alleged that her in-laws beat her for more dowry

PTI 26 November 2020
Representational Image
A case has been registered against six people, including the in-laws of a woman who was given an instant triple talaq by her husband, police said on Wednesday.

 The woman, Safia Bano, in her complaint to police alleged that her in-laws beat her for more dowry after she got married to Mohammad Muslim last year. The couple has a son, the police said.

Police have registered a case under various sections of IPC, Dowry Act and Muslim Mahila Vivah Adhikar Sanrakshan Adhiniyam 2019 (Muslim Woman Marriage Right Preservation Act, 2019), Deputy Superintendent of Police MK Yadav said.

