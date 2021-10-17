Mamata Banerjee’s Comparison To ‘Goddess Durga’ Stirs Row In Goa

The row has erupted in Goa after local political party leader compared Trinamool Congress(TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee to ‘Goddess Durga’.

A Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Kiran Kandolkar on Saturday compared Banerjee to Goddess Durga, saying she would eliminate the "Bhasmasur BJP government” in the coastal state.

Kandolkar also said his party was in talks with TMC to ally for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections, scheduled next year.

However, the state’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant reacted sharply to the Kandolkar’s comparison of Banerjee.

“People of Goa will never tolerate such a comparison. You cannot compare Goddess Shantadurga with a human being...someone who committed atrocities on women after West Bengal election results," said Sawant.

Without taking Banerjee's name, Sawant said the people have seen how that person and that party (TMC) "butchered people after the West Bengal polls".

Sawant said the BJP has kept its doors open for the like-minded parties for a tie-up to keep at bay "the new political parties with anti-social agenda which wanted to enter Goa through the upcoming elections".

The TMC had last month announced that it would contest the Goa Assembly polls. (With PTI inputs)