Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Mamata Banerjee’s Comparison To ‘Goddess Durga’ Stirs Row In Goa

The president of Goa Forward Party Kiran Kandolkar had compared TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to ‘Goddess Durga’.

Mamata Banerjee’s Comparison To ‘Goddess Durga’ Stirs Row In Goa
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)

Trending

Mamata Banerjee’s Comparison To ‘Goddess Durga’ Stirs Row In Goa
outlookindia.com
2021-10-17T15:42:59+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 17 Oct 2021, Updated: 17 Oct 2021 3:42 pm

The row has erupted in Goa after local political party leader compared Trinamool Congress(TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee to ‘Goddess Durga’.

A Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Kiran Kandolkar on Saturday compared Banerjee to Goddess Durga, saying she would eliminate the "Bhasmasur BJP government” in the coastal state. 

Kandolkar also said his party was in talks with TMC to ally for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections, scheduled next year.

However, the state’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant reacted sharply to the Kandolkar’s comparison of Banerjee.

“People of Goa will never tolerate such a comparison. You cannot compare Goddess Shantadurga with a human being...someone who committed atrocities on women after West Bengal election results," said Sawant.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Without taking Banerjee's name, Sawant said the people have seen how that person and that party (TMC) "butchered people after the West Bengal polls".

Sawant said the BJP has kept its doors open for the like-minded parties for a tie-up to keep at bay "the new political parties with anti-social agenda which wanted to enter Goa through the upcoming elections".

The TMC had last month announced that it would contest the Goa Assembly polls. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Mamata Banerjee Pramod Sawant Panaji Goa Goa Trinamool Congress (TMC) BJP Mamata Bannerjee National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Naveen Patnaik's Birthday Gift: A Plot Of Land On The Moon

Naveen Patnaik's Birthday Gift: A Plot Of Land On The Moon

Delhi HC Refuses Man's Plea To Stop Paying For Son's Education After He Turned 18

Civilian Killings 'Conspiracy' To Defame Kashmiris: Dr Farooq Abdullah

Singhu Border Lynching Case: Accused Sent To Six Days Police Custody

Navjot Singh Sidhu Seeks Meeting With Sonia Gandhi, Pitches 'Punjab Model' Ahead Of Polls

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Arrives In Israel On His Maiden Visit

Congress Names Priyanka Gandhi As Party’s Face For Upcoming Uttar Pradesh Polls

Kerala Rains: 19 Killed As NDRF Teams Continue Rescue Operations, Amit Shah Assures Centre's Help

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Rhinoland Back In Business: Pobitora Sanctuary Reopens in Assam

Rhinoland Back In Business: Pobitora Sanctuary Reopens in Assam

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy

Advertisement

More from India

Watch: Four Including A Cop Injured As Speeding Car Rams Into Durga Idol Procession In MP

Watch: Four Including A Cop Injured As Speeding Car Rams Into Durga Idol Procession In MP

Delhi Metro Commuters Can Now Enjoy Free High Speed Internet

Delhi Metro Commuters Can Now Enjoy Free High Speed Internet

Kashmir LG Terminates Geelani’s Grandson Anees-Ul-Islam From Service

Kashmir LG Terminates Geelani’s Grandson Anees-Ul-Islam From Service

Kerala Landslide: Eight People Dead So Far, Search For The Missing Continues

Kerala Landslide: Eight People Dead So Far, Search For The Missing Continues

Read More from Outlook

Priyanka Gandhi To Represent Congress In Upcoming Uttar Pradesh Polls

Priyanka Gandhi To Represent Congress In Upcoming Uttar Pradesh Polls

Outlook Web Desk / The party's newly-appointed election campaign committee chief P L Punia announced the decision on Sunday, saying Priyanka Gandhi is the most popular political figure in UP at present.

Kerala Rains: Death Toll Touches 19, Amit Shah Assures Help As Rescue Operations Continue

Kerala Rains: Death Toll Touches 19, Amit Shah Assures Help As Rescue Operations Continue

Outlook Web Desk / The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 11 teams for search, rescue and relief operations in the state following incessant flooding and landslides since Saturday.

Going By The Book? BCCI Invites Application For India Post After Dravid 'Deal'

Going By The Book? BCCI Invites Application For India Post After Dravid 'Deal'

PTI / It is a foregone conclusion that Dravid, who is currently heading the NCA, is set to take over unless something miraculous happens.

Kashmir LG Terminates Geelani’s Grandson Anees-Ul-Islam From Service

Kashmir LG Terminates Geelani’s Grandson Anees-Ul-Islam From Service

Naseer A Ganai / The government has so far dismissed over 20 employees from service on accusations of being a threat to the security of the State.

Advertisement