January 24, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Mamata Banerjee Represents A 'Demoness' Culture, Her DNA Is Faulty: BJP MLA Surendra Singh

Mamata Banerjee Represents A 'Demoness' Culture, Her DNA Is Faulty: BJP MLA Surendra Singh

‘Mamata Banerjee is a dishonest and evil (shaitan) person. Her hatred for Lord Ram is natural,’ BJP MLA Surendra Singh said

Outlook Web Bureau 24 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Mamata Banerjee Represents A 'Demoness' Culture, Her DNA Is Faulty: BJP MLA Surendra Singh
BJP MLA Surendra Singh
File Photo
Mamata Banerjee Represents A 'Demoness' Culture, Her DNA Is Faulty: BJP MLA Surendra Singh
outlookindia.com
2021-01-24T18:51:06+05:30
Also read

BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Bairia, Surendra Singh, on Sunday targeted West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and said she hails from a "demoness culture" and that her DNA is "defected".

His comments come after Mamata Banerjee expressed displeasure on being greeted with "Jai Shri Ram" slogans during a public event on Saturday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata. Read more

Singh told reporters, "There is defect in the DNA of Mamata Banerjee, and she hails from a demoness culture (Mamata Banerjee ke DNA mein dosh hai, woh raakshashi sanskriti ki hai). No demon can love Lord Ram. Mamata Banerjee is a dishonest and evil (shaitan) person. Her hatred for Lord Ram is natural".

Singh added that the violence and murder unleashed allegedly by members of the TMC in West Bengal provide further proof of their "evil" act.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Biggest Case Of Drug Seizure In India: 2 Ugandan Men Held At Delhi Airport With Heroin Worth Rs 68 Crore

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mamata Banerjee Uttar Pradesh West Bengal Trinamool Congress (TMC) BJP National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos