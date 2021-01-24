Mamata Banerjee Represents A 'Demoness' Culture, Her DNA Is Faulty: BJP MLA Surendra Singh

BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Bairia, Surendra Singh, on Sunday targeted West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and said she hails from a "demoness culture" and that her DNA is "defected".

His comments come after Mamata Banerjee expressed displeasure on being greeted with "Jai Shri Ram" slogans during a public event on Saturday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata. Read more

Singh told reporters, "There is defect in the DNA of Mamata Banerjee, and she hails from a demoness culture (Mamata Banerjee ke DNA mein dosh hai, woh raakshashi sanskriti ki hai). No demon can love Lord Ram. Mamata Banerjee is a dishonest and evil (shaitan) person. Her hatred for Lord Ram is natural".

Singh added that the violence and murder unleashed allegedly by members of the TMC in West Bengal provide further proof of their "evil" act.

With PTI inputs

