February 12, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Mallikarjun Kharge Likely To Replace Ghulam Nabi Azad: Congress Sources

Mallikarjun Kharge Likely To Replace Ghulam Nabi Azad: Congress Sources

The Congress has written to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for appointing Kharge to the post of leader of opposition after Azad's retirement

Outlook Web Bureau 12 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Mallikarjun Kharge Likely To Replace Ghulam Nabi Azad: Congress Sources
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks at Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
RSTV/PTI Photo
Mallikarjun Kharge Likely To Replace Ghulam Nabi Azad: Congress Sources
outlookindia.com
2021-02-12T11:15:51+05:30
Also read

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to replace Ghulam Nabi Azad as the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha. The Congress party has written to the Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for appointing Kharge to the vacant of leader of opposition after Azad's retirement, sources said.

The post will fall vacant after Azad's tenure as a Rajya Sabha member ends on February 15. Azad is a member of the Upper House from Jammu and Kashmir, which does not have an Assembly currently after it was made a Union Territory with the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Kharge, a Dalit leader from Karnataka, was the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019. The grand old party could not get the leader of opposition's post in the previous and the current Lok Sabha as its numbers were less than the mandated 10 per cent of the total number of seats in the Lower House for claiming the post.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Uttarakhand Tragedy: Death Toll Reaches 36, Rescue Teams Continue Drilling Through Rubble

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Venkaiah Naidu Ghulam Nabi Azad Congress Rajya Sabha National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos