April 25, 2021
Poshan
Maharashtra To Provide Free Covid Vaccine To All Citizens

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik added that the decision has been discussed with the state cabinet and global tenders will be invited for vaccination.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 April 2021
Nawab Malik on Sunday announced that vaccine in Maharashtra will remain free of cost. (Representational image.)
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Sunday announced that vaccine in Maharashtra will remain free of cost for all citizens.

He added that the decision has been discussed with the state cabinet and global tenders will be invited for vaccination.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 67,160 new coronavirus cases, slightly more than Friday, while the death figure declined to 676, a health department official said.

The death toll reached 63,928 and the caseload rose to 42,28,836.

(With PTI inputs.)

Covid Vaccines Should Be Free As Health Emergency Needs Public Financing: Health Expert

