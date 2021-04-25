Maharashtra To Provide Free Covid Vaccine To All Citizens

Also read
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Sunday announced that vaccine in Maharashtra will remain free of cost for all citizens.
He added that the decision has been discussed with the state cabinet and global tenders will be invited for vaccination.
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 67,160 new coronavirus cases, slightly more than Friday, while the death figure declined to 676, a health department official said.
The death toll reached 63,928 and the caseload rose to 42,28,836.
(With PTI inputs.)
