Maharashtra Registers 30,535 Fresh Covid Cases, Nagpur Extends Curbs Till March 31

Maharashtra has registered 30,535 new Covid-19 cases, its highest since the beginning of the pandemic. The state also reported 99 deaths.

With this, the caseload and death toll rose to 2,479,682 and 53,399 respectively. Over 22,14,867 have recovered in the state so far. India, on the other hand, registered 43,846 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 197 related deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 11,599,130 and 159,755 respectively, according to the Union health ministry’s dashboard.

A statement from the Health department said 11,314 patients were discharged during the day, taking the overall count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 22,14,867.

Mumbai division which comprises Mumbai city and satellite towns reported 6,970 new cases in the day, followed by 2,978 cases in Pune city, 2,747 in Nagpur, 1,666 in Nashik,1,400 in Aurangabad and 1,350 in Pimpri Chinchwad, it said.

Pune division reported 6,151 fresh cases in the day, followed by 5,660 in Nashik division, 4,540 in Nagpur division, 2,613 in Aurangabad division, 2,161 in Latur division, 2,192 in Akola division, and 248 cases in Kolhapur division, as per the department.

The tally of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra as follows: positive cases 24,79,682, deaths 53,399, recoveries 22,14,867, active cases 2,10,120, total tests 1,83,56,200 and tests conducted today 1,38,199.

“I want to appeal to people of the country that they should not let the Covid appropriate behaviour get weakened at any cost. Maintaining social distancing, wearing masks properly and washing hands with soap probably are the biggest tools to win the fight against Covid-19,” Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said.

Curbs

To contain the spread of the virus, the administration decided to keep the bus service of state transportation as well as that of private operators suspended in the Parbhani district of Marathwada from Monday till March 31. The progressive count of Covid-19 cases has reached to 10,474 in the district.

