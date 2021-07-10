Maharashtra: Police Bust Sex Racket In Thane; 42-Year-Old Woman Arrested

July 10, 2021
According to the police, two girls were rescued during the operation

Outlook Web Bureau 10 July 2021, Last Updated at 1:12 pm
The incident occurred in Mira Bhayander area of Thane district, police said adding they have made one arrest
Representational Image
Two girls were rescued after police in Maharashtra’s Thane district busted a sex racket, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, the sex racket was being operated from Mira Bhayander area of Thane district.

Police have arrested a 42-year-old woman in connection with the case.

According to the police, the racket was busted after officials received a tip off and the accused has been charged under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and IPC provisions, the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police official said.

(With PTI inputs)

