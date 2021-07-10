Maharashtra: Police Bust Sex Racket In Thane; 42-Year-Old Woman Arrested

Two girls were rescued after police in Maharashtra’s Thane district busted a sex racket, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, the sex racket was being operated from Mira Bhayander area of Thane district.

Police have arrested a 42-year-old woman in connection with the case.

According to the police, the racket was busted after officials received a tip off and the accused has been charged under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and IPC provisions, the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police official said.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine