Maharashtra: Police Bust Sex Racket In Thane; 42-Year-Old Woman Arrested

Two girls were rescued after police in Maharashtra’s Thane district busted a sex racket, officials said on Friday.
According to the police, the sex racket was being operated from Mira Bhayander area of Thane district.
Police have arrested a 42-year-old woman in connection with the case.
According to the police, the racket was busted after officials received a tip off and the accused has been charged under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and IPC provisions, the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police official said.
(With PTI inputs)
