Maharashtra: Lockdown Likely From April 15 Midnight, CM Uddhav Thackeray To Address Meeting Today

Maharashtra will go under lockdown from April 15 midnight, a source told News18, adding that the state-constituted task force and deliberations with all political and trade bodies have given an option of either a 15-day lockdown or shut down for 21 days.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is likely to announce fresh Covid guidelines to contain the spread of the virus today at 8:30 pm. On Saturday, he had hinted at an impending lockdown in the state, which is struggling with an unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases, following an all-party meeting to discuss the crisis.

The Uddhav Thackeray government is readying to announce such a decision by tonight, said sources. Guardian Minister Aslam Sheikh said that it won’t be a sudden lockdown, and beds were being increased to deal with the spread of coronavirus.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre to cancel CBSE exams amid surging cases in Dehli. The CM requested people to delay their planned surgeries and be under home quarantine if there is no need for hospitalisation. He also said that according to reports available with him, 13,500 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Delhi. The chief minister requested people who have recently recovered from Covid-19 to donate plasma.

Meanwhile, the Centre said that it was fast-tracking emergency approvals for foreign-produced vaccines that have been granted emergency approval in other countries.

