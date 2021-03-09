Maharashtra: Lockdown Imposed In 16 Hotspots In Thane Till End Of March

A lockdown was declared on Monday in 16 hotspots in Thane city of Maharashtra by the civic administration from March 13 to March 31, 2021, officials said. The order, issued by Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma, said the decision was taken due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in these areas in the past few days.

It said all restrictions that were in place during the nationwide lockdown declared earlier would be in force during this time as well.

As of Monday morning, the caseload of the Thane district was 2,69,845, including 6,302 deaths.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine