March 09, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Maharashtra: Lockdown Imposed In 16 Hotspots In Thane Till End Of March

Maharashtra: Lockdown Imposed In 16 Hotspots In Thane Till End Of March

As of Monday morning, the caseload of the Thane district was 2,69,845, including 6,302 deaths.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Maharashtra: Lockdown Imposed In 16 Hotspots In Thane Till End Of March
Representational Image
Maharashtra: Lockdown Imposed In 16 Hotspots In Thane Till End Of March
outlookindia.com
2021-03-09T08:24:06+05:30

A lockdown was declared on Monday in 16 hotspots in Thane city of Maharashtra by the civic administration from March 13 to March 31, 2021, officials said.  The order, issued by Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma, said the decision was taken due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in these areas in the past few days. 

It said all restrictions that were in place during the nationwide lockdown declared earlier would be in force during this time as well.

As of Monday morning, the caseload of the Thane district was 2,69,845, including 6,302 deaths.  

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Horrendous Rape Cases In 2021 So Far Show That Minors Are Biggest Victims Of Sexual Assaults

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos