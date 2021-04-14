Maharashtra Janta Curfew: Travelling By Public Transport? Check These Rules First

While Maharashtra entered a lockdown-like situation on Wednesday, public transport will remain fully operational across the state. However, there will be restrictions during curfew hours.

Calling the growing Covid-19 cases in the state “disastrous”, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the government is left with no other option but to impose stern rules to control the current situation. Subsequently, Mumbai’s BMC and other district administrations released their SOPs to contain the virus spread.

Rules for public transport in Mumbai:

Auto-rickshaw drivers are allowed to carry up to 2 passengers only.

For 4 wheeler taxis, up to 50% vehicle capacity, besides the driver, is allowed, as per Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Mumbai BEST bus service: Full seating capacity is allowed but no standing passengers.

At railway stations, authorities must ensure there are no standing passengers in the general compartment on out-station trains and all passengers wear masks.

Fine of âÂ¹500 to be levied on all trains for non-compliance.

Face masks mandatory for all those travelling by public transport. If anyone is found flouting the rule, a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on the offenders.

In the case of a taxi, if any person is seen without a mask, the offender and the driver both will be fined Rs 500 each.



Rules for public transport in the rest of Maharashtra:





All public transport drivers and other staff in contact with the public must get vaccinated at the earliest, as per central government orders.

They must display exemplary Covid appropriate behaviour.

Taxi and auto drivers should be encouraged to isolate themselves from the passenger with the help of a plastic sheet.

Between 7 AM and 12 noon, and from 4 PM to 9 PM, only employees of the essential services and commuters specified by the Maharashtra government and the Ministry of Railways are allowed to use local trains.

Petrol pumps will remain operational throughout.

Local train and bus services will be functional for essential services only till May 1.

The general public can travel in the suburban trains from the time of the start of services for the day till 7 AM, then again from 12 noon to 4 PM, and from 9 PM till last train stops.

