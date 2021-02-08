February 08, 2021
Corona
Maharashtra Govt To Probe If Celebrities, Cricketers Tweeted Under Pressure In Support Of Farm Laws

Leaders of Maharashtra Congress have demanded an investigation into the tweets by celebrities in response to the global criticism of the government's handling of the farmers' protest.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Monday decided to launch an investigation to know if celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar and singer Lata Mangeshkar, who are also recipients of highest civilian award Bharat Ratna, tweeted under pressure by the Centre in support of farm laws. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, “It has been revealed that there were same posts by celebrities at the same time, hence it will be investigated why it has happened.”

On Sunday, the leaders of Maharashtra Congress had demanded an investigation into whether the celebrities were under BJP pressure to post responses on social media in support of the Central government.

Notably, a controversy has erupted after actors, sportspersons, and politicians rallied around the government on social media using hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda following tweets by Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg backing farmers.

“India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let’s remain united as a nation,” the actors and cricketers tweeted, with the hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

The celebrities reacted after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released a statement wherein it stated that notable personalities should refrain from reacting on this issue and rather get “proper understanding of the issues”.

