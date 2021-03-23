Maharashtra Emerges As New Covid-19 Hotspot. A Look At Last 13 Days

After recording more than 20,000 new Covid-19 cases for the past few days, Maharashtra once again has emerged as India’s corona hotspot. On Sunday, the state saw 30,535 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike since March 2020.

Maharashtra’s recovery rate came down from 89.97 per cent to 89.32 per cent, while the death rate stood at 2.15 percent, as compared to 2.18 per cent a day earlier, while the number of active cases jumped up sharply from 191,006 to 210,120. The first case of the Covid-19 pandemic in Maharashtra was confirmed on March 9 2020. Eventually, the cases started increasing.

Here’s a look at the last 13 days:

March 21: 30,535 new COVID-19 cases were detected on Sunday. This took the state’s tally to 24,79,682. Meanwhile, 99 people succumbed to the infection, following which the death toll rose to 53,399.

March 20: On Saturday, Maharashtra saw 27,126 fresh cases and 92 deaths, according to the state health department bulletin.

March 19: The state’s total caseload surpassed the 24 lakh-mark after 25,681 new COVID-19 cases. After the death of 70 people, the fatalities reached 53,208.

March 18: 25,833 cases were reported, after which the COVID tally climbed to 23,96,340 while 58 fatalities pushed the death toll to 53,138.

March 17: As many as 23,179 contracted the virus and 84 people succumbed to the infection on March 17.

March 16: The state saw 17,864 new cases and 87 deaths.

March 15: A total of 15,051 were diagnosed with the deadly disease. On the positive side, 10,671 patients were discharged, taking the rally of recoveries to 21,44,743.

March 14: The state saw a spike of 16,620 new COVID-19 cases. 50 deaths, on the other hand, took the toll to 52,861.

March 13: 15,602 fresh COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on March 13.

March 12: The state detected 15,817 new cases and 56 fatalities. On October 2 last year, the state had reported more than 15,000 cases, after which new cases had dipped.

March 11: 14,317 new coronavirus infections and 57 fatalities took the state’s overall tally to 22,66,374.

March 10: Maharashtra recorded 13,659 new cases of Covid-19, 54 deaths.

March 09: The state had detected 9,927 new Covid-19 cases and 56 deaths. A total of 12,182 patients were discharged on that day.

March 08: On Monday, Maharashtra had reported 8,744 new infections. The caseload in the state rose to 22,28,471.

With PTI inputs

