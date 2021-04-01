Maharashtra: Covid Patient Dies Hours After Protesting With An Oxygen Mask On

Babasaheb Kole, a 38-year-old coronavirus patient who was protesting outside the municipal corporation in Maharashtra's Nashik for allegedly being refused admission by several hospitals, died on Thursday.

Kole was seen outside the civic body's headquarters staging a ‘dharna’ with an oxygen mask connected to a cylinder.

He was taken to the municipal hospital after about an hour where doctors saw a sharp drop in his oxygen level after midnight.

His oxygen level dropped to 40 per cent whereas the normal level of oxygen is usually 95 per cent or higher.

At 1 am, Kole was declared dead by the doctors.

As reported by NDTV, his wife said, "Two-three days back he was taken to Bytco (Hospital). From there, he went to another hospital, from there to the government medical college. Medical College said no bed. We went to a lot of hospitals. Nobody admitted him. Then we came back to civil (hospital) and got oxygen for him and put him on it. Nobody heard us.”

According to the police and Municipal Corporation, an investigation has been launched to find out who “instigated” Kole to protest outside the municipal building.

