August 26, 2021
Maharashtra: Couple Arrested For Running Sex racket In Thane

A case was registered against them under Indian Penal Code Sections 370 (trafficking of person) and 34 (common intention), and relevant provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act

Outlook Web Bureau 26 August 2021, Last Updated at 10:44 am
The 30-year-old man who owned the premises and his wife, aged 28, both hailing from Mangaluru, were arrested.
Police have arrested a couple, who owned a massage parlour in Maharashtra’s Thane, for allegedly running a sex trade racket from their establishment.

As per officials, two girls have been rescued from the place.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the police's anti-human trafficking cell raided the massage parlour located in Kashimira area on Tuesday evening and busted the racket, the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police said in a release.

The 30-year-old man who owned the premises and his wife, aged 28, both hailing from Mangaluru, were arrested.

A case was registered against them under Indian Penal Code Sections 370 (trafficking of person) and 34 (common intention), and relevant provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the police said.

The accused woman was last year also booked under similar offences by the Kashimira police, they added.

With PTI inputs

