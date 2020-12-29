Maharashtra: Autorickshaw Driver Held For Raping 18-Year-Old Tourist

December 29, 2020
Corona
The victim was on a visit to Mumbai and neighbouring areas to celebrate Christmas and New Year, officials said

PTI 29 December 2020
A 26-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested from a village near Panvel in Maharashtra’s Raigad district for allegedly raping a woman tourist from Chhattisgarh on December 27, police said on Tuesday.

The victim is from Jashpur. She was on a visit to Mumbai and neighbouring areas to celebrate Christmas and New Year, an officer said.

Panvel police station senior inspector Ajaykumar Landge told reporters that the accused was arrested from Barwai village within 12 hours of committing the crime on Sunday.

He said the woman had travelled to Jharkhand and then to Delhi, before reaching Bandra railway station in Mumbai on December 22. On December 26, the woman travelled to Panvel railway station. She was befriended by a man and stayed with him for a day, the police officer said.

On December 27, the woman hired an autorickshaw at Panvel to go to Gandhi Garden locality. However, the autorickshaw driver drove her to an isolated place near the Wadghar riverbank. He raped her after threatening to smash her head with a stone, Landge said quoting the FIR.

Since the woman was new to the area, police relied on informants and took help of other autorickshaw drivers to zero in on the accused.

A case has been registered under sections 376 (Punishment for rape) and 506- 2 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added.

 

