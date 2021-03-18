March 18, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Maharashtra Accounts For 60% Of India’s Total Covid Caseload; Here’s District-Wise Report

Maharashtra Accounts For 60% Of India’s Total Covid Caseload; Here’s District-Wise Report

On Wednesday, the state reported 23,179 new cases of coronavirus, which is the highest single-day infection count so far in 2021.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Maharashtra Accounts For 60% Of India’s Total Covid Caseload; Here’s District-Wise Report
File Photo
Maharashtra Accounts For 60% Of India’s Total Covid Caseload; Here’s District-Wise Report
outlookindia.com
2021-03-18T12:18:15+05:30

The health ministry on Thursday said that about sixty per cent of India’s active Covid-19 caseload has been reported from Maharashtra. On Wednesday, the state reported 23,179 new cases of coronavirus, which is the highest single-day infection count so far in 2021. This is also the sixth-highest one-day spike of infection cases in the state since the pandemic began last year.

The state had reported its first Covid-19 case in March last year. The daily number of cases had started rising gradually and in September last year, more than one lakh cases were added in Maharashtra within a span of merely a week. The cases, however, started declining around the end of 2020.

Worst-affected districts:

Pune- 445319

Nagpur- 178616

Mumbai Municipal Corporation- 347597

Thane – 295494

Nashik – 139820

Aurangabad – 61206

Jalgaon- 70867

Pune Muncipal Corporation- 228180

Latur- 27264

Akola- 20856

Check District-wise report here:

The state is once again reporting a spike in its caseload. Experts have attributed the resumption of Mumbai local trains and laxity in following Covid-19 protocol as reasons behind the corona surge.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

India To Register Largest Number Of Maternal Deaths Amid Covid Pandemic, Predicts UN Report

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos