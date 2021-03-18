Maharashtra Accounts For 60% Of India’s Total Covid Caseload; Here’s District-Wise Report

The health ministry on Thursday said that about sixty per cent of India’s active Covid-19 caseload has been reported from Maharashtra. On Wednesday, the state reported 23,179 new cases of coronavirus, which is the highest single-day infection count so far in 2021. This is also the sixth-highest one-day spike of infection cases in the state since the pandemic began last year.

The state had reported its first Covid-19 case in March last year. The daily number of cases had started rising gradually and in September last year, more than one lakh cases were added in Maharashtra within a span of merely a week. The cases, however, started declining around the end of 2020.

Worst-affected districts:

Pune- 445319

Nagpur- 178616

Mumbai Municipal Corporation- 347597

Thane – 295494

Nashik – 139820

Aurangabad – 61206

Jalgaon- 70867

Pune Muncipal Corporation- 228180

Latur- 27264

Akola- 20856

Check District-wise report here:

The state is once again reporting a spike in its caseload. Experts have attributed the resumption of Mumbai local trains and laxity in following Covid-19 protocol as reasons behind the corona surge.

