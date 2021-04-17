April 17, 2021
Poshan
Maharashtra: 3 Killed And 4 Injured As Wall Collapses At Power Loom Factory

Maharashtra: 3 Killed And 4 Injured As Wall Collapses At Power Loom Factory

The mishap occurred around 4.30 pm on Friday at Tukaram Compound in the Katai area in Thane district of Maharashtra

Outlook Web Bureau 17 April 2021
PTI Photo
In the Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, three labourers were killed and four others injured after a wall collapsed at a power loom factory, officials said.

The mishap occurred around 4.30 pm on Friday at Tukaram Compound in the Katai area, they said. The injured persons were rushed to a local hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

"The compound wall of a power loom factory, which was undergoing repair work, collapsed. Three workers got buried alive, while four others suffered injuries in the incident," chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Santosh Kadam, said in a release issued late on Friday night.

The bodies of the deceased, identified as Mansukh Bhai (45), Ranchod Prajapati (50) and Bhagwan Jadhav, (55), were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said. 

