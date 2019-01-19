My Actions Against Corruption Have Infuriated Some People: PM Modi

﻿
Modi said it is but natural for the opposition leaders to get angry as he has prevented them from looting public money, and which is why they have now formed an alliance called 'Mahagathbandhan'.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 January 2019
As who's and who of the Opposition parties were launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government at Mamata Banerjee's mega rally in Kolkata on Friday, the PM hit back saying the opposition leaders were infuriated because of his actions against corruption.

"My actions against corruption have infuriated some people. It's but natural for them to get angry as I've prevented them from looting public money. Consequently, they have now formed an alliance called Mahagathbandhan," PM Modi said.

He said the proposed 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) of these leaders is not against him but against the people of India.

"My actions against corruption have infuriated some people. It's but natural for them to get angry as I've prevented them from looting public money. Consequently, they have now formed an alliance called Mahagathbandhan," PM Modi said, even as one after another opposition leaders including Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Mallikaurjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, HD Deve Gowda, Farooq Abdullah and rebel BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha among others were criticising Modi government, calling for his ouster in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections

"Those who crushed democracy in their own state are now preaching about saving the democracy. It's truly ironical," PM Modi said in Silvassa, where he inaugurated some projects after attending the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

