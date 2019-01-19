My Actions Against Corruption Have Infuriated Some People: PM Modi

As who's and who of the Opposition parties were launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government at Mamata Banerjee's mega rally in Kolkata on Friday, the PM hit back saying the opposition leaders were infuriated because of his actions against corruption.

"My actions against corruption have infuriated some people. It's but natural for them to get angry as I've prevented them from looting public money. Consequently, they have now formed an alliance called Mahagathbandhan," PM Modi said.

He said the proposed 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) of these leaders is not against him but against the people of India.

"Those who crushed democracy in their own state are now preaching about saving the democracy. It's truly ironical," PM Modi said in Silvassa, where he inaugurated some projects after attending the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.