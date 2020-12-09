Lowest Covid Deaths In Delhi Since November 1; Effect Of Pandemic On Decline

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 50 Covid-19 deaths, the lowest since November 1, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said and asserted that the national capital is “emerging victorious” in the battle against the coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, he also said that for the first time in Delhi, “more than 2,500 ICU beds” are vacant for Covid-19 patients.

Delhi recorded 2,463 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday with over 72,000 tests being conducted, even as the positivity rate dropped to 3.42 percent, authorities said.

“Today overall positivity is 3.42% this is less than 5% for the last 8 days. Today RTPCR positivity is 6.46%, RTPCR positivity is less than 10% for the last 8 days.

"Less than 5000 cases for the last 12 days. Today's death numbers are lowest since 1 Nov. Continue to observe all precautions,” Jain tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, “It is heartening to see that Delhi is emerging victorious in the battle against the virus”.

Delhi has, for the first time, more than 13,000 vacant Covid-19 beds in hospitals. Now the effect of the pandemic is on the decline, he added.

In another tweet, he said, “First time ever more than 2500 ICU beds are vacant for Covid patients”.

