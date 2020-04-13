Low-intensity Earthquake Hits Delhi For Second Consecutive Day

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.7 hit Delhi on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The quake occurred at 1.26 pm at a depth of 5 kilometers.

On Sunday, another low-intensity quake of magnitude 3.5 hit the national capital.

Delhi falls under the fourth of the five seismic zones.

It is rare that Delhi has been the epicentre of an earthquake. The city, however, feels tremors when a quake occurs even as far as central Asia or in the Himalayan range, which is a high seismic zone.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 had hit the national capital in 2004. Another quake of magnitude 3.4 was recorded in the city in 2001, according to official data.