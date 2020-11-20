‘Love-Jihad Manufactured By BJP To Divide Nation’, Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

As the conversation on laws against “Love-Jihad” is gaining momentum, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a strong statement alleged that the ruling party is plotting to disrupt communal harmony and fuel social conflict through "Love Jihad".

In a series of tweets, he accused the BJP of curbing the personal liberties of consenting adults. He accused the party of “manufacturing” the term “Love-Jihad” to divide the nation and disturb communal harmony. Emphasising on the legality of "Love Jihad" he said, "Marriage is a matter of personal liberty, bringing a law to curb it is completely unconstitutional & it will not stand in any court of law."

He said, "they are creating an environment in the nation where consenting adults would be at the mercy of state power. Marriage is a personal decision & they are putting curbs on it, which is like snatching away personal liberty."

Gehlot accused the government of using "Love-Jihad" as a "ploy to disrupt communal harmony, fuel social conflict & disregard constitutional provisions like the state not discriminating against citizens on any ground."

His statement comes in the backdrop of announcements by more and more BJP-ruled states about plans on laws against "Love Jihad".

In response, BJP state president Satish Poonia hit out at Gehlot, claiming that the CM’s statement reflected “petty vote bank politics”.

"It is hard to believe that the chief minister will get so rattled by the current plight of the Congress in the country. We all know that marriage, in Indian tradition is a religious and socially recognised rite and is not limited only to freedom of the individual," Poonia said adding that Gehlot’s accusations are baseless.

“The manner in which our innocent girls face harassment under the Islamic terror agenda of love jihad is well known. During such a situation, his (Gehlot’s) statement definitely reflects a petty mentality and petty vote bank politics,” Poonia said.

