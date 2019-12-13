The Centre on Thursday said a lotus symbol is being printed on new passports as part of enhanced security features to identify fake ones, a day after Opposition members raised the issue in Lok Sabha.
Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said, "This symbol is our national flower and is part of the enhanced security features to identify fake passports."
"Apart from the Lotus, other national symbols will be used on rotation. Right now it is lotus and then next month there will be something else. These are symbols connected with India such as national flower or national animal," he added.
These security features have been introduced as part of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines, he said.
Raising this issue of lotus being printed on new passports brought for distribution in Kozhikode in Kerala, M K Raghavan of the Congress said during the Zero Hour that the matter has been highlighted by one of the newspapers.
He alleged that this was "further saffronisation" of the government establishment with the lotus being the election symbol of the BJP.
"I urge the government to withdraw these booklets and initiate an inquiry into this," he said
IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: What I've Done? Virat Kohli Makes Fun Of Kesrick Williams With Epic Celebration - WATCH
Maharashtra Portfolios: Shiv Sena Keeps Home Ministry, Congress Gets Revenue, Finance Goes To NCP
Explained: What Is Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB)? Which States Are Exempted And Why? What Next?
CAB Live Updates | After Bangladesh Foreign Minister, Home Minister Also Cancels India Visit
Child Rape Convicts Should Not Have Right To File Mercy Petition: President Kovind
Open Letter | Is This The Justice You Wanted, Ms Bachchan?
'Matter Of Concern': NHRC Orders Probe Into Killing Of Rape Accused In Telangana
Newborns Don’t Need Hepatitis B Vaccine Immediately After Birth, Can Wait For 6 Months, Says ICMR Study