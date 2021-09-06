September 06, 2021
London Bound Flight Delayed At Delhi Airport After Ants Spotted In Business Class

Air India's Delhi-London flight was to depart from Delhi’s IGI Airport at 2 pm, however it got delayed colony of ants was found in the flight’s business class.

London bound flight delayed. (File photo-Representational image)
The London bound flight was delayed for over three hours at Delhi’s IGI Airport on Monday after a colony of ants was spotted in the flight’s business class.

According to the sources, Air India's Delhi-London flight was to depart from the airport at 2 pm, however it got delayed colony of ants was found in the flight’s business class.

The flight finally departed from the at around 5.20 pm instead of its scheduled departure time of 2 pm, they said.

According to the sources, ants were found in a section of the business class just before the plane was about to take off.

The plane was replaced with another Boeing 787-8 aircraft. (With PTI inputs)

