London Bound Flight Delayed At Delhi Airport After Ants Spotted In Business Class

The London bound flight was delayed for over three hours at Delhi’s IGI Airport on Monday after a colony of ants was spotted in the flight’s business class.
According to the sources, Air India's Delhi-London flight was to depart from the airport at 2 pm, however it got delayed colony of ants was found in the flight’s business class.
The flight finally departed from the at around 5.20 pm instead of its scheduled departure time of 2 pm, they said.
According to the sources, ants were found in a section of the business class just before the plane was about to take off.
The plane was replaced with another Boeing 787-8 aircraft. (With PTI inputs)
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
BAN Vs NZ, 2nd T20: Bangladesh Beat New Zealand By 4 Runs In Dhaka Thriller, Lead Series 2-0 - Highlights
Live Streaming Of 2nd T20 Cricket Match Between Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Where To See Live Action
Video Shows Geelani's Body In Pak Flag, Family Booked Under UAPA
BAN Vs NZ, 3rd T20I: New Zealand Hit Back With 52-run Win, Still Trail Bangladesh 1-2
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely