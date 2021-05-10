Lockdowns And Curfews: List Of States, UTs Clamping Down Against Covid-19

Amid the ongoing second wave of Covid-19, several states and union territories have announced corona curfew or lockdown to curb the further spread of the coronavirus infection.

Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi are among 10 states that account for 71.75 per cent of the 4,03,738 new Covid-19 cases registered in a day, the Union Health Ministry said in its Sunday morning update. The other states in the list of 10 are Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Haryana.

Maharashtra reported daily new cases at 56,578. It is followed by Karnataka with 47,563 while Kerala reported 41,971 new cases India's total active caseload has reached 37,36,648 and now comprises 16.76 per cent of the country's total infections. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh cumulatively account for 82.94 per cent of India's total active cases, the ministry stated. Besides, 4,092 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours. Ten states account for 74.93 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (864). Karnataka follows with 482 daily deaths.

Here is a look at coronavirus-induced restrictions imposed by states and union territories:

1. Delhi: The national capital has been under lockdown since April 19 and it has now been extended till May 17. Metro train services have been suspended and wedding ceremonies at public places banned during the period.

2. Uttar Pradesh: The state has extended the duration of corona curfew till May 17.

3. Bihar: The state on May 4 imposed a lockdown till May 15.

4. Odisha: It is under a 14-day lockdown from May 5 till May 19.

5. Rajasthan: The Rajasthan government has decided to implement a strict lockdown in the state from May 10 to 24 though curbs continue to be in place since last month.

6. Jharkhand: The state had extended the lockdown-like restrictions till May 13. The restrictions were first imposed on April 22 as “Health Safety Week".

7. Chhattisgarh: The Chhattisgarh has announced weekend lockdown while earlier allowing district collectors to extend local lockdowns till May 15.

8. Punjab: Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh-led government has imposed extensive curbs, in addition to measures like a weekend lockdown and night curfew till May 15.

9. Haryana: The BJP-ruled state has announced lockdown from May 10 to May 17. Stringent measures will be taken to contain spread of coronavirus in the state.

10. Chandigarh: The administration has also imposed weekend lockdowns.

11. Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has imposed 'Janta curfew' till May 15 with only essential services allowed.

12. Gujarat: The state has imposed night curfew (from 8 PM to 6 AM) and other day-time restrictions in 36 cities till May 12.

13. Maharashtra: The Maharashtra government had imposed lockdown-like curbs on April 5 coupled with prohibitory orders and restrictions on the movement of people. The curbs were later extended till May 15. Local lockdowns in district like Latur and Solapur have been imposed, and curbs tightened in Amravati, Akola and Yavatmal.

12. Goa: The government to impose a curfew from May 9 to May 24. It lifted a four-day lockdown on Monday, except in tourist hotspots like Calangute and Candolim in North Goa, though restrictions were continuing.

13. West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government has since last week imposed extensive curbs including ban on all kinds of gatherings.

14. Assam: The state government advanced the night curfew to 6 PM from the current 8 PM with restrictions imposed on the movement of people at public places from Wednesday. Night curfew was imposed on April 27 till May seven.

15. Nagaland: The north-eastern state has imposed partial lockdown with stricter rules from April 30 to May 14.

16. Mizoram: The government has announced seven-day complete lockdown from 4 AM of May 10 to 4 AM of May 17.

17. Arunachal Pradesh: The state has imposed night curfew — from 6.30 pm to 5 am — for the entire month starting Saturday.

18. Manipur: The state government has imposed curfew in seven districts from May 8 till May 17. *Sikkim imposed lockdown-like restrictions till May 16.

19. Jammu and Kashmir: The administration of Union Territory has imposed lockdown-like restrictions till May 10.

20. Uttarakhand: The state government has reimposed several restrictions including ight curfew. Curfew, imposed in April-end, has been extended in three heavy caseload districts of Dehradun. Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar in Uttarakhand till May 10.

21. Himachal Pradesh: The Himachal Pradesh government has imposed lockdown or "corona curfew" in the state from May 7 to May 16.

22. Kerala: The state has lockdown from May 8 to May 16.

23. Tamil Nadu: The state is under lockdown from May 10 to May 24.

24. Puducherry: The Union Territory has extended lockdown from May 10 to May

With PTI inputs

