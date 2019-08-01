Live Updates | Unnao Rape Case: SC Shifts All Cases, Including Car Crash, To Delhi

The hearing in Unnao rape survivor's car crash case is underway in the Supreme Court. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has also taken up the letter written by the family of the Unnao rape survivor, alleging threats to their lives from rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.



The letter was written to the CJI two weeks before the car crash that left Unnao rape survivor's two relatives dead and left her and lawyer critically injured.



On Sunday, the rape victim, who had accused Sengar of raping her in 2017, was travelling to Rae Bareli with her lawyer Mahendra Singh and two aunts when a truck being driven on the wrong side hit them.

Here Are The Updates:

2:54pm: Three security personnel tasked with protecting the rape survivor from Unnao were suspended on Thursday on charges of dereliction of duty, police said. The suspended police personnel are Sudesh Kumar, and women constables Sunita Devi and Ruby Patel, said Superintendent of Police, Unnao, M P Verma.

2:34pm: The Supreme Court has also asked the administration to ensure CRPF security personnel to the rape survivor, mother, her four siblings, her lawyer, her uncle and other immediate family members in Unnao village.

2:19PM: The Supreme Court has now shifted all five cases, including the car crash, from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. The apex court has also given an interim relief of Rs 25 lakh to mother and rape survivor.

1:17PM: CJI Ranjan Gogoi says, "We will come back at 2 PM and pass an order on transfer of cases on all the five cases and medical attention to the victim and her lawyer. Doctors are the best judges, they can decide whether she and her lawyer can be airlifted to Delhi."

1:10PM: Supreme Court said it will grant compensation to the rape survivor and her family, and directed the state to pay compensation.

12:57PM: SC quizzes its secretary general, asks why rape victim's letter was not put before the CJI as early as possible. Secy Gen says SC received 1,100 more letter petitions, Unnao survivor's letter was being processed as per full court guidelines.

12:56PM : SC says it may order to shift Unnao rape victim, injured in road accident, to AIIMS in Delhi

12:55PM: Supreme Court hints that CBI will have to complete probe in road accident case in seven days.

12:40PM: CBI Joint Director Sampat Meena appears in SC in connection with Unnao rape case. First case is of rape of girl in Unnao, charge sheet filed and MLA and others are in jail. Second case pertains to Arms Act against Unnao victim's father, found to be fake, CBI tells SC.

12:37PM: BJP has expelled Unnao rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.



11:08AM: In a letter dated 15th July, Mahendra Singh, lawyer of Unnao rape survivor wrote to Unnao District Magistrate (DM) to urgently grant him a weapon license. Letter states, "I have apprehension that I could be murdered in future."

11:06AM: Chief Justice of India asks Solicitor General to interact with CBI Director, regarding the Unnao rape and road accident. Supreme Court said that if necessary, chamber hearing may take place.

11:01 AM: The Supreme Court said all cases related to the Unnao rape incident will be shifted out of Uttar Pradesh.

10:59AM: SC seeks details of probe in accident case in which the Unnao rape victim was injured.

10:50AM: Supreme Court directs a responsible CBI officer to appear before it at 12 noon and apprise it about the probe conducted so far in Unnao rape case.