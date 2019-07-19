﻿
Lightning Kills 8 In Bihar, Several Injured

Eight persons, seven of them children aged 15 years or below, were killed and many others injured when lightning struck them in central Bihar's Nawada district Friday afternoon.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 July 2019
According to Sub Divisional Officer, Sadar, Nawada, Anu Kumar, the children were residents of Dhanpur Musahari village falling under Kalichak police station area and had taken shelter under a tree while it was raining.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the tragedy and announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of the kin of each deceased.

He also issued instructions for proper medical assistance to those who have sustained injuries.

Former Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha president Jitan Ram Manjhi issued a statement expressing grief and demanding that the ex-gratia amount be raised to Rs 20 lakh each.

(PTI)

