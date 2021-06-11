Lakshadweep Filmmaker Ayesha Sulthana Booked For Sedition For ‘Biological Weapon’ Remark

Lakshadweep Police on Thursday booked filmmaker Ayesha Sulthana on sedition charges over her ‘biological weapon’ remark during a television debate.

She was booked after a complaint was filed with the Kavaratti police by the BJP's Lakshadweep unit president Abdul Khader who said Sulthana spread false news about the spread of COVID-19 in the union territory during a TV debate in a Malayalam channel.

Sulthana had alleged that the Central government used ‘biological weapons’ for the spread of COVID-19 in Lakshadweep.

Sulthana hails from Chetiath island in Lakshadweep.

According to the FIR lodged by the Kavaratti police, a case under sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 B (hate speech) of the Indian Penal code has been registered against the filmmaker.

The BJP leader, in his complaint, has alleged that Sulthana's was an anti-national act, which tarnished the “patriotic image” of the central government. He sought action against her.

Earlier in the day, the BJP staged a protest in the islands seeking action against the filmmaker.

The Lakshadweep-based model and actor Sulthana has worked with several Malayalam filmmakers.

Lakshadweep has been witnessing protests by various political parties since the administration started implementing reform measures in the islands.

(PTI)

