Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Odisha Minister In The Dock In Lady Teacher Missing Case

The police arrested the prime accused Gobinda Sahu, who had escaped from the police barrack in Titliagarh, from a sugarcane field in Budhipadar village on Tuesday evening.

Odisha Minister In The Dock In Lady Teacher Missing Case
The remains of the missing teacher's body, along with some articles, were found after digging up an under-construction stadium near the Sunshine School at Mahalinga in Kalahandi district Tuesday morning. | Representational Image

Trending

Odisha Minister In The Dock In Lady Teacher Missing Case
outlookindia.com
2021-10-20T09:22:21+05:30
Sandeep Sahu
Sandeep Sahu

Sandeep Sahu

More stories from Sandeep Sahu
View All

Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 9:22 am

The call for the ouster of Odisha’s minister of state for home Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged role in the disappearance of the prime accused from police custody in a missing case in Bolangir district got shriller on Tuesday after police exhumed the charred remains of a body suspected to be those of the lady teacher who had gone missing since October 8.

The remains of the body, along with some articles, were found after digging up an under-construction stadium near the Sunshine School at Mahalinga in neighbouring Kalahandi district Tuesday morning under heavy police bandobast and the presence of a magistrate. The excavation was undertaken by police after it received information that the body of the missing teacher might have been buried inside the stadium.  

Both the Congress and the BJP accused the minister of shielding Gobinda Sahu, who was being questioned by Bolangir police in connection with the disappearance of Mamita Meher, a lady teacher of Sunshine school and the warden of the girls’ hostel, and facilitating his escape from police custody late on Sunday night.

Related Stories

Odisha Police To Seek Interpol's Aid In Nailing Mystery Woman In ITR Espionage Case

Naveen Patnaik@76: The CM Who Never Lost an Election

Naveen Patnaik's Birthday Gift: A Plot Of Land On The Moon

Congress workers burnt effigies of MoS Home Dibya Shankar Mishra and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhawanipatna while Chhatra Congress activists threw eggs at the heavily guarded residence of the MoS, Home in Bhubaneswar. Senior party leader and the MLA from Kantabanji Santosh Singh Saluja demanded the immediate dismissal of minister Mishra and a CBI probe into the case. State BJP president Samir Mohanty too demanded the resignation of the minister and the immediate handing over of the investigation into the case to the CBI.     

The prime accused Gobinda Sahu, who had been missing since escaping from the police barrack in Titliagarh on Sunday night, was later arrested by Bolangir police from a sugarcane field in Budhipadar village under Bangomunda block Tuesday evening, hours after a cash reward for information on him was enhanced from Rs 20, 000 to Rs 1 akh. A massive manhunt was launched for Sahu, who gave the slip to the police, and managed to escape from the police barracks at Titilagarh, barely hours before he was to be taken to Bhubaneswar for a polygraph test.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Though it is yet to be ascertained if the remains of the body exhumed from the playground in the school premises belonged to Meher, circumstantial evidence suggests it is a strong possibility. Along with the remains of the body, a bag, a gold chain and a pair of anklets were recovered after the digging up inside the stadium by the police this morning. Family members of Mamita, who were present on the ground during the excavation today, confirmed that she was indeed wearing the chain and anklets and carrying the beg when she went out on October 8. The bodily remains were sent for DNA profiling to establish whether they were of Mamita, police said.

Meanwhile, an audio clip of a conversation between Bunty, the brother of the missing teacher who had lodged the FIR at the Sindhikela police station, and a colleague of Mamita, which has gone viral, hints at the murky goings on inside the school. Mamita’s colleague is heard in the audio clip saying Gobinda Sahu, the president of the school managing committee, was in the habit of sexually harassing female staff and was running a sex racket inside the school. He is also heard saying that it was Sahu, who had called Mamita on the day she went missing on the pretext of a meeting. Mamita had apparently earned the wrath of Sahu after threatening to expose the shady goings-on in the school.

That she was with Sahu before going missing was subsequently proven when police recovered CCTV footage that showed them together in the car and on the streets of Bhawanipatna, the district headquarters of Kalhandi.

Notwithstanding this delayed alacrity, however, police are in the dock for their shoddy handling of the case from the very beginning. Mamita’s uncle toady accused local police of not registering the FIR on Mamita’s disappearance. “We were led to believe that she was alive and would return. The police kept assuring us that she would come back and asked us not to open our mouth. We talked to Sahu, who assured that he had spoken minister Mishra and that she would return soon,” he said.

The FIR naming Sahu was finally lodged by Bunty, Mamita’s sister, at the Sindhikela police station on October 13. It was only after that police took Sahu into custody. But his mysterious disappearance from police custody on Sunday night led to allegations of complicity against the police.        

Tags

Sandeep Sahu Odisha Missing People Teachers' Killings Teachers BJD National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Indian Army Rescues Over 200 Tourists Stranded In Spiti Valley

Indian Army Rescues Over 200 Tourists Stranded In Spiti Valley

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 47 Lives, Connectivity To Nainital Restored

Beating Disabilities: Why These Officials And Their Polling Booths Will Stand Out During Himachal Bypolls

India Peaks Past 99-Crore Covid-19 Vaccinations

India Should Not Play T20 World Cup Game Against Pakistan: Ramdas Athawale

Maharashtra Allows Restaurants And Eateries To Operate Till Midnight

40 Per Cent Tickets Would Be Allocated To Women In UP Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Lakhimpur Kheri: A Springboard For Priyanka Gandhi In UP?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

Advertisement

More from India

Clothing Brand FabIndia Runs Into Controversy Over ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’ Ad

Clothing Brand FabIndia Runs Into Controversy Over ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’ Ad

Rajasthan Govt Cancels Leave Of Healthcare Workers To Amplify Dengue Mitigation Campaign

Rajasthan Govt Cancels Leave Of Healthcare Workers To Amplify Dengue Mitigation Campaign

Shiromani Akali Dal Announces Four More Candidates For Upcoming Punjab Assembly Elections

Shiromani Akali Dal Announces Four More Candidates For Upcoming Punjab Assembly Elections

Zomato Reinstates Employee Terminated Over Language Controversy, CEO Says Tolerance And 'Chill' Needs To Be Higher

Zomato Reinstates Employee Terminated Over Language Controversy, CEO Says Tolerance And 'Chill' Needs To Be Higher

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Naseer Ganai / Outwardly peaceful, Kashmir has seen a spate of civilian killings in recent weeks. A silent unease has now exploded into fear and concern after the shooting of minorities.

PM Modi To Inaugurate Kushinagar Airport Today, Boost To Buddhist Pilgrimage

PM Modi To Inaugurate Kushinagar Airport Today, Boost To Buddhist Pilgrimage

Sharmila Bhowmick / The event will be attended by the President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa and a 125-member delegation which will include 110 Buddhist monks.

Captain Morgan Ready ‘To Sacrifice Himself’ For T20 World Cup Glory

Captain Morgan Ready ‘To Sacrifice Himself’ For T20 World Cup Glory

PTI / England skipper Eoin Morgan, who led KKR in the IPL 2021, scored only 39 runs in the UAE leg. He didn't play vs India on Monday.

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 47 Lives, Connectivity To Nainital Restored

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 47 Lives, Connectivity To Nainital Restored

Outlook Web Desk / Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterated his appeal to Chardham yatris to stay where they are and not to resume their journeys before the weather improved.

Advertisement